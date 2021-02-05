Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two Yazidi survivors reunite with their families

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-05T19:15:25+0000
Two Yazidi survivors reunite with their families

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced that two Yazidi survivors had been handed over from the Syrian side.

Rasoul said in a statement that the two women were reunited with their families in the presence of representatives of the National Intelligence Service, the National Security Service and Military Intelligence.

Rasool added that the Iraqi government is working hard to repatriate all Yazidi survivors to their families.

related

Karim Khan: The strength and courage of Iraqis contributed to the elimination of ISIS

Date: 2020-12-11 13:35:42
Karim Khan: The strength and courage of Iraqis contributed to the elimination of ISIS

Yazidis are ready to Defend Sinjar, PMF commander said

Date: 2021-01-30 14:13:43
Yazidis are ready to Defend Sinjar, PMF commander said

Nadia Murad reports Trump personally on Yezidis’ inability to return to their areas in Iraq

Date: 2019-07-18 11:55:21
Nadia Murad reports Trump personally on Yezidis’ inability to return to their areas in Iraq

ISIS member confess of participating in Sinjar massacre: We killed young men, old people,children and took Yezidi women as captives

Date: 2019-10-20 11:00:03
ISIS member confess of participating in Sinjar massacre: We killed young men, old people,children and took Yezidi women as captives

Three Yazidis suicide within a month

Date: 2020-09-17 11:38:53
Three Yazidis suicide within a month

The Iraqi Parliament to approve the Yazidi survivors bill

Date: 2020-10-05 17:48:31
The Iraqi Parliament to approve the Yazidi survivors bill

A new Baba Sheikh for Yazidis

Date: 2020-11-14 10:35:33
A new Baba Sheikh for Yazidis

Yazidis refuse choosing Sheikh Ali Elias as a supreme religious reference for them

Date: 2020-11-15 11:32:36
Yazidis refuse choosing Sheikh Ali Elias as a supreme religious reference for them