Two Yazidi survivors reunite with their families

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced that two Yazidi survivors had been handed over from the Syrian side.

Rasoul said in a statement that the two women were reunited with their families in the presence of representatives of the National Intelligence Service, the National Security Service and Military Intelligence.

Rasool added that the Iraqi government is working hard to repatriate all Yazidi survivors to their families.