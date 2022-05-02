Report

Two YBS snipers killed in an airstrike in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-02T10:33:51+0000
Two YBS snipers killed in an airstrike in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ Two fighters of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) were killed in an airstrike in the district of Sinjar, western Nineveh, a source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that two snipers affiliated with the group loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) positioned inside a school and attempted to hinder the progress of the Iraqi army forces tasked to open the roads and remove the earthen berms.

"The army was forced to bomb the school from air and the pro-PKK fighters were immediately killed," the source added, "the army's 20th division requested the intervention of the tanks unit. The Abrams tanks proceeded with removing the berms and opening the roads by force."

Earlier today, a force from the pro-PKK Ezidxan units attempted to assassinate the commander of the army's 72nd brigade in al-Shamal sub-district.

The attack resulted in injuring two soldiers, according to the source.

