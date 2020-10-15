Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Two Victims in two separate explosions in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-15T12:53:12+0000
Two Victims in two separate explosions in Diyala

Shafaq News / A security source said that a citizen was killed and another was injured in two separate incidents, which occurred in Al-Abara district, 15 km northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency that two explosive devices exploded in two different orchards in the district.

It is noteworthy that the district has been subjected to frequent attacks over the past years, due to its rugged geographical nature and vast area. It witnessed more than 40 attacks and security incidents in one month that resulted in tens of deaths and injuries.


related

A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Date: 2020-08-28 20:45:06
A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Diyala registers the first COVID-19 infection among journalists

Date: 2020-08-07 15:44:33
Diyala registers the first COVID-19 infection among journalists

100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-14 09:23:30
100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

Al-Dahlaki to remove the militias from Diyala

Date: 2020-08-20 18:15:07
Al-Dahlaki to remove the militias from Diyala

Shelling targets a village in Diyala Governorate

Date: 2020-06-11 11:13:35
Shelling targets a village in Diyala Governorate

Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

Date: 2020-10-01 15:24:23
Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-30 12:47:51
The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19

An Iraqi party refuses dividing Diyala into two electoral districts

Date: 2020-08-07 20:34:40
An Iraqi party refuses dividing Diyala into two electoral districts