Two Senior ISIS Commanders Arrested in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency has apprehended two senior persons with links to the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group in the volatile governorate of Kirkuk.

"Based on accurate intelligence information, intelligence teams in Kirkuk were able to apprehend two individuals under the provisions of Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law," the agency said in a press release.

The two detainees, according to the press release , held critical roles within the ISIS network.

"One was responsible for what is known as the 'Islamic Police' and was in charge of rigging and blowing up the houses of security forces members. The other participated in battles against Peshmerga forces, dressed in Kandahari attire," the agency statement read.

Upon investigation and confrontation with evidence and information, the defendants openly admitted to their criminal activities, the statement concluded.