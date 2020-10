Shafaq News / A local official reported that a member of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (affiliated to Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi) was killed and another was injured on Friday in an ISIS attack, in Saladin Governorate.

The commissioner of Dujail, Abdel Aziz Fazaa, told Shafaq News agency that, "ISIS terrorists attacked a security point belonging to the Asa'ib and clashed with Al-Hashd fighters".