Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two PMF members killed in ISIS attack in Diyala 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-19T20:25:50+0000
Two PMF members killed in ISIS attack in Diyala 

Shafaq News / Four members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) were killed and injured in a terrorist attack in Diyala, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS snipers attacked PMF forces in Kashkoul sub-district, northeast of Diyala. 

Two PMF members were injured and two others were killed during the clashes with the terrorists. 

The source said that the military reinforcements arrived at the site of the incident and launched a campaign to find the terrorists. 

The outskirts of Qara Tappa are continuously subjected to security breaches, due to their proximity to the Hamrin mountain range that hosts dozens of terrorists.

related

Unknown persons killed a policeman, stole his money in Al-Miqdadiyah

Date: 2021-03-26 21:01:09
Unknown persons killed a policeman, stole his money in Al-Miqdadiyah

local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it

Date: 2021-03-02 17:19:30
local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it

Poor services hinder the return of the displaced in Diyala to their homes, official says

Date: 2021-06-01 16:49:15
Poor services hinder the return of the displaced in Diyala to their homes, official says

Diyala: +7,000 security officers recruited to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage on the route to Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-21 12:51:18
Diyala: +7,000 security officers recruited to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage on the route to Baghdad

Five QRF fighters injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-27 10:11:23
Five QRF fighters injured in an explosion in Diyala

Civilian shot dead by unidentified armed men in Diyala

Date: 2021-07-27 18:35:34
Civilian shot dead by unidentified armed men in Diyala

Shepherd injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2022-03-30 10:06:12
Shepherd injured in an explosion in Diyala

An Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-09 21:25:16
An Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Diyala