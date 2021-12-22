Report

Two PMF members killed and two others killed in clashes with ISIS in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-22T18:59:12+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin reported that four people were killed and injured in an ISIS ambush targeting al-Hashd al-Shaabi east of Saladin.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists set up an ambush targeting a patrol of the 88th Brigade of the PMF east of Saladin.

The source indicated that the ambush caused two injuries and two deaths among the PMF in violent clashes between the latter and ISIS.

He confirmed that two ISIS terrorists were injured during the clashes, before they fled to an unknown destination.

It is worth noting that areas east of the governorate are witnessing continuous security operations, attacks and breaches due to the wide and rugged areas that are difficult to control by the security forces.

