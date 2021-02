Shafaq News / A security source reported that two members of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi were injured during an operation against ISIS, southwest of Kirkuk Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "a force of al-Hashd was able this afternoon to repel an ISIS attack, in which the terrorists tried to attack an excavator to bulldoze the trenchers in Qara Tapa sector, southwest of Kirkuk governorate."