Two PMF members injured during an operation in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-03T12:19:54+0000
Shafaq News/ Two members of The PMF Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads (EOD) of al-Hashd al-Shaabi were injured on Wednesday while pursuing ISIS terrorists in Hamrin Mountains in Diyala Governorate.

The PMF said in a statement today that the EOD detachments of the 1st Brigade cleared 5 km as part of an inspection campaign it launched in Hamrin mountain range.

Two members of the EOD were injured in the operation.

Today morning, the Diyala Operations Command of the PMF launched a five-axis search operation to pursue ISIS terrorists in Hamrin mountain, indicating that the operation came based on accurate intelligence information.

