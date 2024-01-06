Two PMF killed by ISIS in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, five members of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed and wounded by an ISIS attack in Saladin governorate.

According to a security source, ISIS attackers targeted a security point of the PMF’s Second Regiment -22nd Brigade in the Al-Zarka area, east of Saladin. They killed two PMF personnel and injured three others.

“The PMF fought back with military reinforcements arriving at the site, and ISIS members fled to unknown places.”