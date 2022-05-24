Report

Two PMF fighters killed in clashes with ISIS in Diyala and Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-24
Shafaq News/ Two fighters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) were killed in two separate attacks waged by ISIS militants in Diyala and Nineveh.

In a statement it issued on Tuesday, the PMF commission said that "Saleh Yussif al-Asadi, a fighter from the fourth brigade, has been killed in the Diyala sector."

Another PMF statement said that Mohammad Abboudi al-Hassani, a fighter from the 44th PMF brigade, perished during clashes with ISIS militants in al-Hadar sector, south of Mosul.

Two others were injured in the confrontations, the statement said.

