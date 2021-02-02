Two PMF fighters injures in an ISIS attack

Shafaq News / Two of The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were injured on Tuesday in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar Governorate.

PMF said in a statement "forces of PMF’ 27th Brigade repelled an attack by ISIS in Al-Karma Island, Al-Anbar Governorate which resulted two injuries.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing, the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.