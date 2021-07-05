Two PMF fighters injured in an explosion in western al-Anbar 

Shafaq News/ Two fighters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) were reportedly injured in a blast from an explosive device in the west of al-Anbar Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News agency that a roadside bomb targeted a vehicle of the 39th Brigade of the PMF in the Akashat area between al-Rutba and al-Qaim districts during a reconnaissance operation in al-Anbar desert, injuring two passengers.

The source said that the PMF unit launched an operation to pursue ISIS terrorists in al-Anbar's western desert in the aftermath of the attack.