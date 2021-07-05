Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two PMF fighters injured in an explosion in western al-Anbar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-05T09:44:15+0000
Two PMF fighters injured in an explosion in western al-Anbar 

Shafaq News/ Two fighters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) were reportedly injured in a blast from an explosive device in the west of al-Anbar Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News agency that a roadside bomb targeted a vehicle of the 39th Brigade of the PMF in the Akashat area between al-Rutba and al-Qaim districts during a reconnaissance operation in al-Anbar desert, injuring two passengers.

The source said that the PMF unit launched an operation to pursue ISIS terrorists in al-Anbar's western desert in the aftermath of the attack.

related

The head of the National Security Agency meets officials and dignitaries of Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-14 09:53:38
The head of the National Security Agency meets officials and dignitaries of Al-Anbar

Mortar shells landed inside an Army barrack in western Iraq

Date: 2021-04-19 08:25:04
Mortar shells landed inside an Army barrack in western Iraq

Authorities thwart an attempt to rob the martyrs' families' financial allocations in al-Anbar 

Date: 2021-06-09 19:32:37
Authorities thwart an attempt to rob the martyrs' families' financial allocations in al-Anbar 

Three terrorists in the custody of Security forces in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-10 11:26:50
Three terrorists in the custody of Security forces in al-Anbar

Two soldiers dead and two injured in a traffic accident in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-29 18:12:20
Two soldiers dead and two injured in a traffic accident in al-Anbar

Authorities tighten security measures in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-24 16:23:54
Authorities tighten security measures in al-Anbar

Pro-Iranian factions evacuate their sites on the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Date: 2021-03-04 15:34:32
Pro-Iranian factions evacuate their sites on the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Three ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk and al-Anbar

Date: 2021-05-18 10:22:08
Three ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk and al-Anbar