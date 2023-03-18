Two PMF fighters injured in a bomb attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Two members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) were injured in an explosion in Kirkuk, police sources reported on Saturday.

The source stated that an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near the PMF forces in Kirkuk's Wadi Chay, causing injuries to two members of the group.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The PMF is a paramilitary force formed in 2014 to fight against ISIS in Iraq. Since then, the group has been involved in various conflicts across the country and has been targeted in numerous attacks.