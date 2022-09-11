Report

Two PKK members killed in Sinjar, CTG confirms

Date: 2022-09-11T10:30:41+0000
Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region reported that a Turkish drone killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) north of Sinjar.

The Group said in a statement that the attack took place at 11:15 am today, killing two PKK members and injuring another.

Turkey's warplanes reportedly launched an attack north of Sinjar earlier today, Sunday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment targeted two vehicles carrying YBS members west of Snuny sub-district.

