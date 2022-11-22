Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two NSA officers injured in an armed attack in eastern Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-22T10:43:07+0000
Two NSA officers injured in an armed attack in eastern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ An unknown assailant reportedly attacked two officers from Iraq's National Security Agency (NSA) in the east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the officers, a major and a Lieutenant, sustained varying injuries in the attack that took place near their workplace in the Municipalities Agricultural area.

The attacker, according to the source, sprayed the officers with bullets from a revolver and hurled three hand grenades toward them; only one exploded.

The officers were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical care, and the assailant was held in custody.

The motives of the attack remain unknown, the source added.

related

Baghdad Operations announces arresting 130 terrorism suspects

Date: 2020-03-12 11:15:34
Baghdad Operations announces arresting 130 terrorism suspects

US threat to shutter Baghdad embassy “ongoing,” says Syria envoy

Date: 2020-11-14 14:31:48
US threat to shutter Baghdad embassy “ongoing,” says Syria envoy

Terrorist arrested while attempting to enter Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-28 08:19:18
Terrorist arrested while attempting to enter Baghdad

Protestors in Baghdad organize an open sit-in

Date: 2021-03-19 15:45:17
Protestors in Baghdad organize an open sit-in

Civilian killed in an armed attack in Baghdad

Date: 2021-08-17 10:56:33
Civilian killed in an armed attack in Baghdad

Civil Defense teams extinguish fires in Babel and Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-27 14:06:58
Civil Defense teams extinguish fires in Babel and Baghdad

Official: Jordan and Egypt's top diplomats arrive in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-06 08:42:02
Official: Jordan and Egypt's top diplomats arrive in Baghdad

General strike begins and several major streets closed in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-03 08:26:32
General strike begins and several major streets closed in Baghdad