Two NSA officers injured in an armed attack in eastern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ An unknown assailant reportedly attacked two officers from Iraq's National Security Agency (NSA) in the east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the officers, a major and a Lieutenant, sustained varying injuries in the attack that took place near their workplace in the Municipalities Agricultural area.

The attacker, according to the source, sprayed the officers with bullets from a revolver and hurled three hand grenades toward them; only one exploded.

The officers were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical care, and the assailant was held in custody.

The motives of the attack remain unknown, the source added.