Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two Members of al-Salam Brigades killed in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-11T18:29:22+0000
Two Members of al-Salam Brigades killed in Maysan

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that two members of the al-Salam Brigades of the Sadrist movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr were killed on Monday in Maysan Governorate, southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified gunmen opened heavy fire on a vehicle on Amara-Majar road, killing two members of al-Salam Brigades in the governorate."

The source indicated, "the gunmen fled to an unknown destination after carrying out the operation, while the security forces cordoned off the site and transferred the two bodies to the forensic department."

No further details were revealed.

related

Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 10:29:23
Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Date: 2020-11-09 11:09:49
Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Unidentified gunmen assassinate a professor in Maysan

Date: 2020-12-16 16:48:39
Unidentified gunmen assassinate a professor in Maysan

An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-07-29 21:18:38
An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

Date: 2020-08-24 14:20:09
The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan

Date: 2020-08-26 10:54:17
16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan

An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-09 19:25:15
An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 09:53:43
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan