Two Katyusha rockets target Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-29T05:58:11+0000
Shafaq News/ Two Katyusha rockets targeted, on Thursday, the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, a security source said.

He added that the anti-rocket system (C-RAM) failed to divert the rockets, confirming that shrapnel of the two rockets fell on civilian vehicles and a house within the Mansour area.

This is the first attack on US interests in Iraq since the end of the Iraqi-American talks between Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and US President Joe Biden in which the American President announced the withdrawal of the US troops from Iraq.

Since the beginning of 2021, about 50 attacks have targeted the US interests in Iraq, including the US Embassy in Baghdad, the Iraqi military bases, the Baghdad and Erbil Airports, that include US troops as well as logistical convoys of the Global Coalition.

There was no claim of responsibility, but Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

