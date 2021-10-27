Two Iraqi soldiers were killed in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, ISIS attacked security points belonging to the Iraqi army in Saladin Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked the Army at four security points on Haditha Al-Siniya Road within Saladin Governorate, killing two members of the Iraqi army, and wounding others."

Earlier, a security source had revealed new details about the terrorist group that attacked villages in Al-Miqdadiyah district, Diyala.

According to intelligence, the group that attacked Al-Rashad village is divided into two parts, the first attacked in Diyala and the other will target in Saladin".