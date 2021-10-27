Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-27T16:13:38+0000
Two Iraqi soldiers were killed in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, ISIS attacked security points belonging to the Iraqi army in Saladin Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked the Army at four security points on Haditha Al-Siniya Road within Saladin Governorate, killing two members of the Iraqi army, and wounding others."

Earlier, a security source had revealed new details about the terrorist group that attacked villages in Al-Miqdadiyah district, Diyala.

According to intelligence, the group that attacked Al-Rashad village is divided into two parts, the first attacked in Diyala and the other will target in Saladin".

related

PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

Date: 2021-04-18 07:58:39
PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51
ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-16 19:23:16
Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin

ISIS claims responsibility for Al-Nahiya village assassination

Date: 2021-08-13 08:43:38
ISIS claims responsibility for Al-Nahiya village assassination

ISIS leader makes important confessions

Date: 2020-07-30 08:21:19
ISIS leader makes important confessions

Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Date: 2021-02-26 09:47:39
Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-10 09:26:10
An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

ISIS returns to al-Qaeda-Style in Southern Saladin: An attempt for self-Assertion

Date: 2021-01-04 09:14:11
ISIS returns to al-Qaeda-Style in Southern Saladin: An attempt for self-Assertion