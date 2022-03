Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi soldiers were reportedly killed in an attack waged by ISIS militants in the southeast of Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, on Sunday morning.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS militants attacked s checkpoint of the Iraqi army in the village of Kardahar, Makhmour district, injuring two soldiers.

The two soldiers succumbed to their wounds later, according to the source.