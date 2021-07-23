Two Iraqi soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in al-Rutbah district

Shafaq News/ A security source reported today that Iraqi forces had been subjected to an ISIS attack in the al-Rutbah border district with Saudi Arabia.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked, with medium weapons, on one of the security points near al-Taba'at area of al-Rutbah district, far west of al-Anbar, killing two Iraqi soldiers, a member of the tribal mobilization forces, and an ISIS terrorist.

Two other Iraqi soldiers were seriously wounded, according to the source.