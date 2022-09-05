Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi soldiers were reportedly injured in an explosion in the Diyala Governorate earlier today, Monday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted a patrol of the Iraqi army in the Safra area, north of the al-Udhaim district.

According to our source, a joint force of Saladin, Kirkuk, and Diyala operations commands carried out an operation to "purge" the villages within the Safra near al-Udhaim Valley towards Narin.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.