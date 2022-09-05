Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-05T10:26:10+0000
Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi soldiers were reportedly injured in an explosion in the Diyala Governorate earlier today, Monday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted a patrol of the Iraqi army in the Safra area, north of the al-Udhaim district.

According to our source, a joint force of Saladin, Kirkuk, and Diyala operations commands carried out an operation to "purge" the villages within the Safra near al-Udhaim Valley towards Narin.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

A suicide bomber was killed in Diyala, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior

Date: 2021-02-20 08:45:00
A suicide bomber was killed in Diyala, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior

ISIS injures a PMF member in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-04 09:13:31
ISIS injures a PMF member in Diyala

Work is underway to end the IDPs file in Diyala-official says

Date: 2022-03-11 12:44:27
Work is underway to end the IDPs file in Diyala-official says

The Joint Operations Command redistributes military forces in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-28 09:27:52
The Joint Operations Command redistributes military forces in Diyala

Iraq's air forces target ISIS hideouts in Diyala

Date: 2022-07-05 08:54:15
Iraq's air forces target ISIS hideouts in Diyala

Bodyguards of a former parliament speaker injured in an armed attack

Date: 2021-09-04 20:31:16
Bodyguards of a former parliament speaker injured in an armed attack

Diyala major parties deploy a new electoral tactic

Date: 2021-02-11 09:27:43
Diyala major parties deploy a new electoral tactic

Al-Dahlaki to remove the militias from Diyala

Date: 2020-08-20 18:15:07
Al-Dahlaki to remove the militias from Diyala