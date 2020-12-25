Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an attack in Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-12-25T17:43:45+0000
Shafaq News / A security source reported that two Iraqi soldiers were shot in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.
The source added that two soldiers are seriously wounded.
No further details were disclosed.
related
Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled
Date: 2020-05-31 09:32:27
The joint operations command holds its first meeting in Baghdad
Date: 2020-10-15 12:51:59
Two parties behind the arrest of a fugitive from al-Qanat prison
Date: 2019-08-18 12:20:24
Baghdad and Iraqi cities covered in snow
Date: 2020-02-11 08:17:48
Third Corona death recorded in Baghdad
Date: 2020-05-16 10:57:17
Material losses in the US-Coalition attack
Date: 2020-09-07 20:19:36
"Terrorist" gang arrested for bombing and displacement, its members raped a girl in an operation in Baghdad
Date: 2019-12-26 09:56:46
Norwegian Prime Minister arrives at Baghdad
Date: 2019-10-21 10:11:55
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.