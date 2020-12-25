Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an attack in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-25T17:43:45+0000

Shafaq News / A security source reported that two Iraqi soldiers were shot in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad. The source added that two soldiers are seriously wounded. No further details were disclosed.

