Two Iraqi soldiers injured in a blast from a roadside bomb in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Two soldiers were reportedly injured in a bomb attack in the northwest of Diyala's capital city, Baqubah, on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb DM struck a patrol of the Iraqi army in al-Ghalibiyah, 14 kilometers to the northwest of Baqubah.

Two soldiers were injured in the blast, the source said.

Earlier today, the army launched a large-scale search campaign to trace the perpetrators of a brazen blitz on a security checkpoint in al-Ghalibiyah.

A group of unknown assailants in a vehicle approached al-Ghalibiyah's main security checkpoint late on Friday. The attackers sprayed the troops with fire and fled to an unknown destination, leaving two injured.

Fingers, according to sources familiar with the matter, were pointed at smugglers or drug traffickers.