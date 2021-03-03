Report

Two Iraqi soldiers injured by ISIS snipers in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-03T07:08:13+0000
Two Iraqi soldiers injured by ISIS snipers in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi forces launched today, Wednesday a military operation backed by the Iraqi air forces in the Tarmiyah district, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

An official security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi forces closed the district’s entrances to search the areas of Al-Yabis, Basateen Albu Shalal and Mashrou (Project) Al-Tabi.

On the other hand, a security source in Diyala governorate reported on Wednesday that two Iraqi soldiers were wounded.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS snipers shot fire on two soldiers in Zour Al-Islah near Jalawla district, 70 km northeast of Baqubah.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

