Two Iraqi Army members killed in an explosion east of Saladin

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Saturday in Al-Zerka sector, killing an Iraqi army officer and injuring a soldier.

A source informed Shafaq News Agency that the device exploded in a patrol of the Iraqi army in the Al-Zerka area, 40 km west of Tuz Khurmatu.

"Army reinforcements rushed to the scene launching a campaign to find the perpetrators."

Al-Zerka, east of Salah al-Din Governorate witnessed continuous security incidents due to its proximity to the Hemrin hills and ISIS strongholds.