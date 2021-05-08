Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two Iraqi Army members killed in an explosion east of Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-08T19:29:20+0000
Two Iraqi Army members killed in an explosion east of Saladin

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Saturday in Al-Zerka sector, killing an Iraqi army officer and injuring a soldier.

A source informed Shafaq News Agency that the device exploded in a patrol of the Iraqi army in the Al-Zerka area, 40 km west of Tuz Khurmatu.

"Army reinforcements rushed to the scene launching a campaign to find the perpetrators."

Al-Zerka, east of Salah al-Din Governorate witnessed continuous security incidents due to its proximity to the Hemrin hills and ISIS strongholds.

related

Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-01 05:14:27
Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

PMF dismantles a car bomb east of Saladin

Date: 2021-02-10 07:50:44
PMF dismantles a car bomb east of Saladin

Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Date: 2020-11-09 11:09:49
Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Firefighting teams extinguish massive fires in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-26 05:29:41
Firefighting teams extinguish massive fires in Kirkuk

The Iraqi intelligence arrested ISIS members in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-09 16:06:43
The Iraqi intelligence arrested ISIS members in Saladin

Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

Date: 2020-09-19 14:57:17
Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

20 accused of criminal and terrorist crimes arrested in Saladin and Basra

Date: 2020-12-01 07:39:59
20 accused of criminal and terrorist crimes arrested in Saladin and Basra

ISIS leader makes important confessions

Date: 2020-07-30 08:21:19
ISIS leader makes important confessions