Two ISIS terrorists killed, seven arrested in separate operations in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-25T12:05:06+0000
Shafaq News/ Two ISIS terrorists were killed, and seven others were arrested in a series of security operations against the remnants of the terrorist organization in multiple governorates, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces Yehya Rasool said on Wednesday.

In a press release issued earlier today, Rasoul said that the terrorists were arrested in separate operations in Baghdad, Nineveh, Kirkuk, and al-Anbar.

"According to security intel provided by the Counter-Terrorism-Service, Iraqi airforces carried out an airstrike that resulted in the death of two ISIS commanders near Narin lake in Diyala."

