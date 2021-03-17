Report

Two ISIS terrorists killed in operation in al-Tarmiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-17T14:31:36+0000
Two ISIS terrorists killed in operation in al-Tarmiyah

 Shafaq News/ Two ISIS terrorists were killed in a joint security operation in al-Tarmiyah, the north of Baghdad, earlier today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists were killed in an ambush of the Iraqi Security forces, Tribal Mobilization, and the Iraqi Army Airforces in al-Tarmiyah.

The source added that a fighter from the Tribal Mobilization and another from the Iraqi Army sustained varying injuries in the action.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) announced Killing an ISIS terrorist and injuring another in operation in al-Tarmiyah this morning.

Iraqi security forces and PMF intensified their security activity in al-Tarmiyah district and Baghdad belt area to pursue ISIS remnants hiding there.

