Two ISIS terrorists killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-27T10:42:01+0000

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced on Sunday that two ISIS members were killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk Governorate. In a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency, the cell said, "per the orders of the Joint Operations Command order, the international coalition aircraft launched an airstrike in Al-Rashad district in Kirkuk governorate, killing two members of ISIS terrorist gangs."

