Two ISIS terrorists killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-12-27T10:42:01+0000
Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced on Sunday that two ISIS members were killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk Governorate.
In a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency, the cell said, "per the orders of the Joint Operations Command order, the international coalition aircraft launched an airstrike in Al-Rashad district in Kirkuk governorate, killing two members of ISIS terrorist gangs."