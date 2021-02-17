Two ISIS terrorists killed in Saladin

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported today that two ISIS terrorists were killed in an airstrike by the Global Coalition in Saladin Governorate. In a statement, the cell said, "Today, the Global Coalition aircraft carried out an airstrike within the Saladin operations sector, killing two ISIS terrorists."

