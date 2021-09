Shafaq News/ Two ISIS operatives were killed this morning in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a press release by al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) said on Wednesday.

The press release said that the PMF's al-Tarmiyah brigade executed an ambush in the Bu Hamad orchards, north of Baghdad, in cooperation with the National Security Agency.

Two terrorists, including a suicide bomber plotting to carry out an attack in the capital, were killed, according to the PMF.