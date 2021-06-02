Report

Two ISIS terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-02T08:39:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced arresting two terrorists from "the Euphrates State" in al-Anbar Governorate.

The cell said in a statement that according to accurate intelligence information, the National Security Service detachments in al-Anbar, and after obtaining judicial approvals, managed to arrest two ISIS terrorists working in the "Diwan al-Jund" of the so-called the "Euphrates State",

The terrorists confessed to launching attacks and confronting the security services during the liberation war, according to the statement.

