Two ISIS terrorists arrested and tens of IEDs seized in Bagdad and Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-29T11:06:43+0000
Two ISIS terrorists arrested and tens of IEDs seized in Bagdad and Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service forces arrested two ISIS terrorists and seized/dismantled dozens of IEDs, in separate operations in Baghdad and Kirkuk.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, said in a statement that the forces carried out three separate missions in Baghdad and Kirkuk, as part of its continuous operations against ISIS.

Rasool indicated that the Monitoring and Investigation Unit of the Counter-Terrorism Service dismantled an explosive device planted by ISIS terrorist gangs to target one of the Iraqi forces' military convoys.

He added that a force from the service carried out a separate operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, and found a pile of ammunition and 48 anti-tank mines in the form of IEDs.

