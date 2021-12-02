Two ISIS snipers apprehended in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military intelligence on Wednesday captured two ISIS operatives who served in the snipers unit of the terrorist organization in Saladin.

According to a statement issued earlier today, the Intelligence Unit of the 14th division identified the two terrorists in al-Shirqat district, 125 kilometers to the north of Tikrit.

"In cooperation with the intelligence of the 51st Brigade, a force from the first regiment of the same brigade executed a tight ambush in the territory and arrested the wanted persons," the statement said.

"The arrestees are wanted by the Judiciary in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism," it concluded.