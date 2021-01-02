Report

Date: 2021-01-02T14:57:13+0000
Two ISIS members were killed in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / two ISIS members were killed in an air strike by the US-led Coalition in southwest Kirkuk. A security source stated, on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, based on intelligence from the Iraqi security services, the Global Coalition launched intense raids targeting ISIS hideout in the village of Umm Al-Aqrab, on the outskirts of Al-Rashad district, 70 km southwest of Kirkuk, what killed two of ISIS members. .

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Kirkuk is one of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

Article 140 of Iraq’s 2005 constitution calls for several steps to address the dispute over Kirkuk, a volatile mix of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen.

 

