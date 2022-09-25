Two ISIS members killed in an aerial attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Airforce's warplanes bombed a hideout that belongs to the Islamic State group near the Hemrin lake in Diyala, the Security Media Cell (SMC) revealed on Sunday.

SMC said that the Military Intelligence Agency spotted two members of the extremist group inside a hideout in the Narin area that falls under the jurisdiction of Diyala's Operations Command.

"After passing the intel to the heroic Iraqi Airforce, the F-16 warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the hideout with the terrorist militants inside," the SMC said.