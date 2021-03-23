Report

Two ISIS members are arrested in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-23T16:26:25+0000
Shafaq News / A joint security force has arrested two ISIS members in Diyala, a police source said on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a joint security force arrested two terrorists in two security operations in Al-Abara and Abi Sidon areas, northeast of Baqubah.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

