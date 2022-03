Shafaq News / Iraqi Security forces reportedly seized two arms cashes from the remnants of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Niveneh on Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that a force from the sixth division of the Iraqi army raided an abandoned ISIS hideout in Ain al-Juhaysh, and seized different types of mortar shells and Katyusha missiles.

The source noted that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads detonated the seized material under controlled conditions.