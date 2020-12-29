Report

Two Antique dealers busted in Baghdad and Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-29T08:59:07+0000
Two Antique dealers busted in Baghdad and Nineveh

Shafaq News / The intelligence agency affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday arresting two antique dealers in two separate operations in Baghdad and Nineveh's governorates.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the agency said that the first suspect was arrested in the center of Nineveh governorate in possession of five artifacts, while the second was arrested in al-Alawi district in Baghdad governorate with eight artifacts in his possession.

The statement added that the defendants and the artifacts were handed over to the relevant authorities.

