Twelve persons wanted for ties to ISIS apprehended in Nineveh, Kirkuk
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-09-29T14:34:49+0000
Shafaq News/ Twelve person with ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group has been captured in separate operations in Nineveh and Kirkuk, Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Thursday.
An SMC statement said that the National Security Agency has carried out a "surprise operation" in different locations in Kirkuk.
The operation, according to the statement, resulted in arresting seven persons wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism for waging terrorist attacks in Diyala, Saladin, and Kirkuk.
"The National Security Agency units in Nineveh managed, by intelligence action, to apprehend five members of the terrorist ISIS group. Among the arrestees, a commander who served as a trainer in the terrorist organization," SMC added.