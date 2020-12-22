Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Twelve ISIS militants killed in Badush operation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-22T11:55:18+0000
Twelve ISIS militants killed in Badush operation

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasul, announced on Tuesday eliminating twelve ISIS militants in the military operation launched in Badush district, west of Nineveh Governorate.

 

Rasul said in a statement received by Shafaq News that Counter-Terrorism Service forces managed to kill twelve members of the remnants of ISIS terrorist gangs in the operation that began at dawn today, Tuesday, in Badush district, west of Mosul.

 

He added that the operation was covered by the Iraqi army and international coalition airforces.

 

Earlier today, a security source informed Shafaq News agency that the security forces launched a military operation against ISIS hideouts in the mountainous areas north of the town of Badush, west of Mosul.

related

Baath party leads tribal rallies in Hawija to pursue ISIS

Date: 2020-05-31 14:16:52
Baath party leads tribal rallies in Hawija to pursue ISIS

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

Date: 2020-12-01 08:53:05
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

Iraqi forces besiege an ISIS terrorist emirate

Date: 2020-09-20 09:29:24
Iraqi forces besiege an ISIS terrorist emirate

The international coalition discloses high-level meetings between Baghdad and Erbil to eliminate ISIS

Date: 2020-08-18 14:33:27
The international coalition discloses high-level meetings between Baghdad and Erbil to eliminate ISIS

PMF thwarts an ISIS stack in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-16 19:01:06
PMF thwarts an ISIS stack in Diyala

Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Date: 2020-10-21 15:55:06
Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

ISIS attack details on an Iraqi official’s house uncovered

Date: 2020-06-13 13:34:16
ISIS attack details on an Iraqi official’s house uncovered

CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS

Date: 2020-12-07 18:38:11
CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS