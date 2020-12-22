Twelve ISIS militants killed in Badush operation

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasul, announced on Tuesday eliminating twelve ISIS militants in the military operation launched in Badush district, west of Nineveh Governorate.

Rasul said in a statement received by Shafaq News that Counter-Terrorism Service forces managed to kill twelve members of the remnants of ISIS terrorist gangs in the operation that began at dawn today, Tuesday, in Badush district, west of Mosul.

He added that the operation was covered by the Iraqi army and international coalition airforces.

Earlier today, a security source informed Shafaq News agency that the security forces launched a military operation against ISIS hideouts in the mountainous areas north of the town of Badush, west of Mosul.