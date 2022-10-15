Turkmen woman takes over as acting Finance Minister

Shafaq News/ A Turkmen woman has been appointed as Iraq's minister of finance in lieu of incumbent Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, who took over following the resignation of Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi earlier this year.

In a brief statement he issued earlier today, the head of the Turkmen Front, Hasan Turan, extended congratulations for the appointment of a Turkmen woman as finance minister.

"Mrs. Hiyam Kaberlo, an acting minister of finance," he said.

Turan explained that Kaberlo would be the first Turkmen woman to take over a sovereign portfolio.

Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail was on Tuesday removed from his role as acting finance minister by the country's parliament.

Ismail's temporary role was the subject of a vote based on recommendations by the Finance Committee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi assigned the Finance Ministry to Ismail in August after the resignation of Ali Allawi, who stepped down in protest against what he called widespread corruption and the influence of political parties over the country's revenue.