Turkmen officers in the Iraqi army are less than 15, MP-elect says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T15:34:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The Turkmen politician and the elected member of the Iraqi parliament, Arshad al-Salehi, lamented the small number of Turkmen officers serving in the Iraqi army.

In a statement he issued on the 101st anniversary of the Iraqi army, al-Salehi reiterated the Turkmen component's entitlements in the Iraqi army, urging the command to reconsider the army's structure and avoid the sectarian-partisan quota that will drag the country into the abyss.

"We lament accepting a single Turkmen in a 760-student class in the military faculty and the low number of Turkmen officers in the Iraqi army, less than 15," he said.

