Turkmen lost their parliamentary seat because of poor planning, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-21T10:04:40+0000

Shafaq News/ The Turkmen community in Kirkuk attributed its loss in the elections to party conflicts, poor planning, and exclusivity in decisions. National State Forces candidate and former Kirkuk council member from the al-Hikma Movement, Najat Hussein, told Shafaq News Agency that more than 80,000 Turkmen voters participated in the legislative elections, but the votes were dispersed between the party candidates and the lack of unity in a list representing the Turkmen community, holding the Turkmen parties the responsibility of the election results. He added that the Turkmen component needs to reconsider and unify its political ranks to contest the elections and the fateful entitlements in Kirkuk, which is "dominated by conflict and national fanaticism". Hussein revealed that in the 2005 elections, the political forces offered 10 seats to the Turkmen, but some bloc leaders demanded 25 Turkmen seats with unjustified intransigence that led us to conflict, competition, and the pursuit of 4-6 seats during the last electoral sessions. It is noteworthy that the Turkmen forces ran for the elections within the second electoral district in Kirkuk, along with the Arabs and the Turkmen, and won only two seats for the Turkmen Front, after they obtained three seats in the 2018 elections. According to the preliminary election results, the Kurds won six seats, while Arabs won four seats.

related