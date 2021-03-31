Turkmen MPs set several conditions to pass the budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-31T13:17:15+0000

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkmen MPs laid a list of conditions they deemed mandatory for the approval of the budget bill for 2021. Turkmen MP, Mukhtar Al-Mousawi, said in a joint press conference of the Turkmen lawmakers in the Iraqi parliament, "there is an agreement between MPs and heads of blocs to pass the budget." He added, "we have many observations. Iraqi people got affected by the dollar exchange rate, whilst merchants and some politicians benefited. When the exchange rate increased, the oil barrel was for 52$, but now it exceeds 65$." Al-Mousawi continued, "all the countries in Europe have social security for those who do not have a monthly salary. Therefore, social welfares and ration cards should be canceled, and a monthly amount of half a million dinars should be allocated to each family that does not have a monthly income." He pointed, "senior alumni account to nearly 35,000 graduates. Wherever they apply, they are told they are too old. Those who finished higher studies should not be neglected." Al-Mosawi also spoke about the Turkmen component share and the constitution, "whereas their share is 9% for all jobs." MP Mahdi Taqi Amerli claimed, "we insist upon reducing the dollar exchange rate. The political forces and the government should make aiding the lower classes a priority."

related

The voting session on the budget bill to be scheduled within 48 hours, MP says

Date: 2021-02-20 12:43:00

The Parliamentary Finance committee submitted the Budget Bill with Kurdistan's share undecided, a source revealed

Date: 2021-02-22 12:51:03

The Parliamentary Finance Committee convenes with Ministers to tie up the Budget bill

Date: 2021-03-27 08:49:38

The political parties' conflicts hinder the approval of the budget bill, MP says

Date: 2021-03-28 20:26:32

A new deadlock postpones the Budget bill's approval

Date: 2021-03-28 21:26:15