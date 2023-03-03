Turkmen Front official assassinated in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A security source reported the death of a Turkmen Front official in Kirkuk.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that an explosive device detonated in the middle of Kirkuk inside the car of Ahmed Taher, a former official of the Turkmen Front Protection Company, which led to his immediate death.

The source added that a security force arrived at the scene of the incident and opened an investigation to uncover the circumstances, while the body was taken to the forensic department.