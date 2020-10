Shafaq News / The head of the Turkmen Front, Arshad al-Salihi, condemned on Monday the attack that targeted the residents of a village in Shawan district, north of Kirkuk governorate.

Al-Salihi emphasized in a statement the necessity to reinforce the outskirts of Kirkuk governorate with federal military units.

Yesterday, Sunday, a security source stated that three people were killed in a terrorist attack in Kirkuk.