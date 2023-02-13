Turkiye’s earthquake kills 11 Iraqis, MoFA

Shafaq News/ Eleven Iraqis died in the devastating quake that hit Turkiye and Syria.

The spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ahmad Al-Sahaf, said the victims were killed in Turkiye, and a specialized committee is following up on the situation of Iraqis in the earthquake zones.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria surpassed 33,000 and looked set to keep increasing.