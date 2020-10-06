Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Turkish warplanes strike northern Duhok

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-06T15:24:25+0000
Turkish warplanes strike northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Tuesday, bombing a mountainous area.

The eyewitnesses told the correspondent of Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish warplanes struck this afternoon the mountainous summit of Matin in Al-Amadiya, the northern governorate  of Duhok Tuesday, the mountain chain of Matin north of Amadiya district," noting that "the explosions caused panic among the residents."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

related

Turkey: operations against PKK to continue

Date: 2020-08-13 08:23:55
Turkey: operations against PKK to continue

Turkish shelling forces the Christian villages' residents to leave their homes

Date: 2020-09-02 18:41:37
Turkish shelling forces the Christian villages' residents to leave their homes

Violent clashes between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-03 19:24:22
Violent clashes between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok

Turkish Defense Ministry announces 5 PKK members killed inside Iraq

Date: 2019-11-23 13:22:25
Turkish Defense Ministry announces 5 PKK members killed inside Iraq

Official: PKK controls Sinjar and prevents 70,000 Yazidi families of returning

Date: 2020-09-04 11:48:55
Official: PKK controls Sinjar and prevents 70,000 Yazidi families of returning

Three PKK members arrested for infiltration attempt

Date: 2020-09-16 05:36:50
Three PKK members arrested for infiltration attempt

Two Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdish attack in northern Syria and Iraq

Date: 2019-12-03 09:17:17
Two Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdish attack in northern Syria and Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to visit Duhok today

Date: 2020-09-10 10:40:41
Al-Kadhimi to visit Duhok today