Turkish warplanes strike northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Tuesday, bombing a mountainous area.

The eyewitnesses told the correspondent of Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish warplanes struck this afternoon the mountainous summit of Matin in Al-Amadiya, the northern governorate of Duhok Tuesday, the mountain chain of Matin north of Amadiya district," noting that "the explosions caused panic among the residents."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.