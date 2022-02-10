Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish strikes restrict PKK fighters movements, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-10T17:23:53+0000
Turkish strikes restrict PKK fighters movements, source says

Shafaq News / Turkish airstrikes on the Kurdistan Workers Party's headquarters in the Kurdistan Region restricted the movement of the party's fighters, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Party's fighters' are mostly deployed in areas in Sinjar district, near the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

The party had been hiring Syrian workers to dig up tunnels, but half of them were killed in Turkish attacks.

Every now and then, Turkish aircraft attack PKK sites on the borders with the Kurdistan Region, as well as Sinjar and Makhmour districts.

related

PKK may be involved in the abduction of citizens in Makhmour, sources hint

Date: 2021-08-07 11:03:54
PKK may be involved in the abduction of citizens in Makhmour, sources hint

Scores of PKK fighters 'neutralized' in Iraq, Syria

Date: 2021-12-13 09:52:32
Scores of PKK fighters 'neutralized' in Iraq, Syria

Turkey: operations against PKK to continue

Date: 2020-08-13 08:23:55
Turkey: operations against PKK to continue

Iraqi Forces arrest PKK fighters

Date: 2020-11-18 09:59:48
Iraqi Forces arrest PKK fighters

Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq - ministry

Date: 2021-08-13 06:08:23
Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq - ministry

Turkish shelling forces the Christian villages' residents to leave their homes

Date: 2020-09-02 18:41:37
Turkish shelling forces the Christian villages' residents to leave their homes

PKK supporters demonstrate in Sinjar demanding the release of Al-Shammari killers

Date: 2020-11-29 10:03:08
PKK supporters demonstrate in Sinjar demanding the release of Al-Shammari killers

Eight killed in the Turkish attack on the military hospital in Sinjar, reports reveal

Date: 2021-08-18 12:15:29
Eight killed in the Turkish attack on the military hospital in Sinjar, reports reveal