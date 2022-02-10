Turkish strikes restrict PKK fighters movements, source says

Shafaq News / Turkish airstrikes on the Kurdistan Workers Party's headquarters in the Kurdistan Region restricted the movement of the party's fighters, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Party's fighters' are mostly deployed in areas in Sinjar district, near the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

The party had been hiring Syrian workers to dig up tunnels, but half of them were killed in Turkish attacks.

Every now and then, Turkish aircraft attack PKK sites on the borders with the Kurdistan Region, as well as Sinjar and Makhmour districts.